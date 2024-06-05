Cillian Murphy has spoken out following the latest update about the long-awaited Peaky Blinders film.
Speculation about the hit BBC drama coming to the big screen has been rife for years now, with creator Steven Knight confirming back in March that Cillian would be reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the movie.
On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the project – dubbed A Peaky Blinders Film – would be a Netflix original, with the Irish actor celebrating the announcement with a short statement.
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” he said.
Cillian continued: “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”
The announcement comes just months after Cillian’s Best Actor win at the Oscars for his leading performance in Oppenheimer.
Even after his win at the Academy Awards in March, Cillian was still being asked about a return for Peaky Blinders in the press room, insisting: “I loved playing him. He was exhausting and so wildly different for me that each time going back was kind of a journey.”
Peaky Blinders first aired on the BBC for six seasons between 2013 and 2022.
During the show’s run, it scooped a handful of TV Baftas, with Cillian also picking up a Best Actor nomination at last year’s ceremony.
Over the years, the Peaky Blinders cast also included Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, Daryl McCormack and the late Benjamin Zephaniah and Helen McCrory.
Steven Knight previously teased that the film would begin production in September.