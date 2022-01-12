Life

14 Peloton Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank

These exercise bikes are hundreds (or thousands) cheaper than the market leader. Now, that's motivation.

Decided you want an exercise bike but can’t stretch to Peloton prices? At prices starting at £1,350 for the market-leading bike alone, without adding the monthly subscription on top, it’s no surprise that not everyone can afford it.

Whether you want to train for the Tour De France, push your limits in live spin classes or you’re happy going solo, apps like Zwift, TrainerRoad, Kinomap and many more can make your ride more realistic and your training immersive at a smaller cost.

Even fans of And Just Like That would agree that saving money is a bigger motivator than (fictional) Peloton instructor Allegra!

Here are 14 Peloton alternatives to suit every budget and fitness level.

1
Nero Sports Exercise Bike
Amazon
Race live online with other cyclists around the world using this bluetooth-connected exercise bike (with a subscription app) while handlebar pulse sensors track your heart rate and much more.

Get this for £219 (Subscription apps sold separately)
2
Ultrasport F-Bike
Amazon
This best-seller’s designed for light, low impact use. Also comes with or without a backrest.

Get this for £124.34
3
Elite Turno Smart Cycle Trainer
Amazon
Great for strong riders who want to do harder, customised interval sessions and real or GPS courses. Comes with a Misuro B+ cadence and speed sensor which sends your vital riding info direct to your smartphone or tablet with its Bluetooth and ANT+ wireless connection.

Get this for £504.99 (My E-training app available for free, other apps on subscription)
4
Echelon Connect Exercise Bike
Amazon
Critics and reviewers rate the Echelon Connect as a strong rival to the Peloton. It does the full works! Live and on-demand studio sessions with celebrity, guest and Echelon trainers. Plus monitor, track and compare your progress with the connected Echelon community. And if you don't want membership, you can use it without a monthly subscription.

Get this for £799.99 (Subscription service sold separately)
5
JorotoX2 Bike
Amazon
For the pro indoor cyclist, this solid trainer comes part-assembled and is built to take all shapes, sizes and weights up to 136kg (21 stone).

Get this for £499.99
6
Sportneer Turbo Trainer
Amazon
There’s over 5,000 ratings on this indoor trainer stand that fits onto your own bike. And with six resistance settings you’ll get a good workout.

Get this for £79.99
7
Renpho AI Smart Bike
Amazon
Get stuck in to professional coach video classes, HD scenic rides, and riding race challenges with this smart bike. It comes with a free AI Gym app with no subscription needed. You can also connect it to other subscription apps via Bluetooth.

Get it for £699.99 (Includes free AI Gym app, other apps available on subscription.)
8
FitDesk 3.0
Amazon
Work while you workout. Send emails, make calls and generally boss it as you cycle or use the attached resistance bands. Though, perhaps lose the heels!

Get this for £379
9
Sports Plus Leg Trainer
Amazon
Take to the office (when you get back there) or use this leg trainer at home. Displays training time, speed, distance covered and calorie consumption.

Get this for £99.99
10
Tacx Flux 2 Smart Bike
Amazon
Save £100 off this upgrade of the classic Tacx Flux Smart home trainer. Compatible with the Tacx Training, TrainerRoad and Zwift apps amongst others.

Get this for £599.99 (Apps are sold separately)
11
Cyclace indoor Exercise Bike
Amazon
Comes with LCD monitor which tracks your time, speed, distance and calories burned while you cycle. And then have your phone or tablet on the holder below to watch videos.

Get this for £299.99
12
Sportneer Under Desk Bike
Amazon
This under desk exerciser is ideal for arm and leg exercises. Great for strengthening muscles, promoting blood circulation and relieving muscle soreness and fatigue.

Get this for £37.99
13
AvitaFit Foldaway Bike
Amazon
There's over 7,000 ratings for this foldaway bike which is great if you're short on space. And with eight different resistance levels and resistance bands attached, you're sure to get a varied workout.

Get this for £165.99
14
ELITE Novo Force Elastogel Home Trainer
Amazon
Save 12% on this trainer which comes with magnetic resistance for a tougher workout. Plus you can connect it to the compatible Misuro B+ sensor for an immersive ride.

Get this for £158.54 (was £179.99) (Misuro B+ sold separately)
