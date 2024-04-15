People Are Just Realising What Number Now... That's What I Call Music Is At And We're Horrified

If you are a certain age, we may be about to ruin your day.
Remember Now... That’s What I Call Music? It’s still going. Not only that but it’s now into triple figures.
Personally, as somebody that permanently looped Now 43 as a wee music lover back in 1998, this is very humbling news to hear. The passage of time never fails to blow me away.
In fact, the most recent Now... album was actually number 117. I know. I am so sorry. In fact, just six months ago, the Now... collection had its 40th anniversary and celebrated with 5CD packs which are filled with “vintage” tracks that I could have sworn came out in the past 10 years, nevermind 25 years ago.
Yikes.
Social media reacts to the Now... series hitting its 117th compilation
Not realising there had been two released since this one, blogger Kelly Jackson said: “ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN????” in a recent post on X that gained 3.4M views.
Apart from sharing shock and joy that these compilations are still a thing in a streaming world, users felt just like I did — old as hell.
As for what to expect on the latest Now... album?
Now... said: “Kicking off with the massive #1 ‘Stick Season’ from Noah Kahan and huge hits ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone and ‘Lose Control’ from Teddy Swims. Global smashes from Ariana Grande with ‘yes, and?’, and Tate McCrae with ‘greedy’.
“Poignant songs from Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi follow before huge tracks from Tyla, Doja Cat, Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental and Zara Larsson & David Guetta. Pet Shop Boys are back with ‘Loneliness’ and closing the first disc the timeless ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ from Sophie Ellis-Bexter, reaching #2 in 2024, just as it did 22 years ago!”
Brb, I need to apply some eye cream.