Shakira Spills On 1 Singing Technique She 'Exaggerated' In Old Music

Shakira shared a blunt take about her yodel singing technique as she looked back at how she sounds on older tracks.

The Colombian pop star, in an appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” YouTube series, weighed in after host Sean Evans asked what makes her “wince or cringe” when she listens to her early work. (First We Feast and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed, Inc.)

“So many things. I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice,” said Shakira, who is fresh off the release of her album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” “I think it was exaggerated, a little baroque, you know? Too much Shakira.”

Evans had referenced Shakira’s recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, where she said her voice has continued to change over the years, and claimed that she “used to suck.”

“But, I think I’ve evolved,” she said. “I like myself much better now as an artist, but that’s only me.”

The singer, who shares her sons Milan and Sasha with her former partner Gerard Piqué, told Evans that she’s noticed her voice getting “thicker, more rounded” and fuller after her pregnancies.

