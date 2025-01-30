People Are Revealing The 5 Things They Believe Every Household Does

Photo by cottonbro studio via Pexels.

My house is immaculate. No, really. At all times, it’s immaculate and not a single thing is out of place. Instagram-ready, you could say.

Oh, you want to come over? Uh yeah, sure thing, I just need a few hours of notice. No reason.

All jokes aside, our home lives are rarely what’s depicted on-screen or even on Instagram. Some things are out of place, bad habits refuse to die and sometimes, life is just a little too much to be worrying about things like household chores.

Advertisement

If you’re a bit of a messy, unorganised soul, you’re not alone. In fact, the people replying to user WPorter77′s thread on Reddit are right there with you.

This user asked a simple question: “What are you convinced every household does the same?”, and the answers were reassuring to say the least.

Advertisement

A laundry chair

User Ronboxious hit the top response with: “Chair in the bedroom for clothes that are halfway between clean and going back into the laundry.”

Ahem, guilty. Though, in my house, outrageously, it’s a futon. Insufferable.

User xsail0rmoonx read my mind, adding: “I have 3 washing baskets full of washed clothes & an ottoman which is piled. I’m allergic to putting anything away in drawers...”

A rarely-cleaned bread knife

User Oxy-normal confesses that they believe every household is guilty of, “Hardly ever washing the bread knife” and instead they “just dust off the crumbs after each use”.

Advertisement

No comment.

User Mand71 clarifies: “the bread knife gets dusted odd [sic] if it’s been used to cut a cold baguette. Cutting a sandwich though it gets washed. Heathens!!”

I agree with this. Plain bread? Fine. A sandwich? You need to wash that knife. It’s not like that takes long to do, to be fair.

Designated multi-purpose sick bowl

This one is a bit far for me, but it did get 159 upvotes so I guess there are quite a lot of people out there doing this.

Advertisement

User Rev_Biscuit explains: “Have a designated sick bowl. Which is also used to mix salads and cake mixture when not a sick bowl.”

Good grief.

Junk drawer

Fun fact: I recently injured myself trying to get into my grandparent’s junk drawer. Full on punch to the gut.

User -qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy- summarises them nicely, saying: “Pizza discount leaflets and takeout menus, phone cables, adaptors, lighter, batteries that are probably flat, random rubber band, warranties, numerous pens not all working, a single chopstick, a few coins, old phone, half a packet of mints/throaties, and the drawer will sometimes jam or come off the tracks when opening or closing.”

Advertisement

Yup.

Crisis cleaning

While Nine_Eye_Ron confesses they don’t feel motivated to clean until people are coming over, user dblockmental elaborates on how they experience it, saying: “Crisis Cleaning!”

They added: “I swear my ADHD self can only ever get motivated enough to clean up when my mum calls and says she’s popping round in half an hour! PANIC!!!

“I’m 45 and have 2 kids. I should have my shit together more than I do. When the kids are at their dad’s I regress to teenage mode.”

Advertisement