These Cute And Chaotic Stories About How People Met Their Partners Will Make You Love Love

Everyone loves a romance story – especially when it’s not fictional.
The best love anectodes are when couples share how they first met, especially as in this day and age most people generally met online.
Now, couples are spilling the tea on Twitter.
In an adorable thread, people are detailing where and when they first laid eyes on their now-partners. Some stories sound like they’ve been taken out of romance novels whilst others should have just stayed in the drafts.
Advertisement
Here are some of the cute and chaotic ways couples met.
It seems that sliding in the DMs actually works.
Advertisement
But, some prefer to flirt with a potential partner in real life.
Advertisement
Other couples met their future partners to be in unconventional ways..
Advertisement
You would think this thread would give singletons some hope but think again.
Advertisement