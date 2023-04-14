These Cute And Chaotic Stories About How People Met Their Partners Will Make You Love Love

Hispanolistic via Getty Images

Everyone loves a romance story – especially when it’s not fictional.

The best love anectodes are when couples share how they first met, especially as in this day and age most people generally met online.

Now, couples are spilling the tea on Twitter.

In an adorable thread, people are detailing where and when they first laid eyes on their now-partners. Some stories sound like they’ve been taken out of romance novels whilst others should have just stayed in the drafts.

Here are some of the cute and chaotic ways couples met.

It seems that sliding in the DMs actually works.

He messaged me on Facebook. I thought he was handsome, but not the right time. Four yrs later my friends were teaching me how to use Snapchat (lol) and there he was, accidentally posting a crazy video of himself. I sent him a 🙂 and the rest… Millennial love, lol. pic.twitter.com/OFncnbJShH — Angel Elliott Massie (@AngelElliott) April 11, 2023

twitter > first link > he put a ring on it > happily married 🤍 https://t.co/QRkBXtsrB2 pic.twitter.com/LFGanUtNBv — cait (@caitymaeeeee) April 13, 2023

He Facebook messaged me asking where I go fishing, we met the next day and I friendzoned him, went out with him again the next day and spent 8 hours backroading just talking. Two weeks later he bought us a camper and we’ve been traveling and loving ever since. https://t.co/l2uvLQwA2F pic.twitter.com/TQ6xPBVTxF — 🃏♠️dolly♠️🃏 (@RatedRRandyRay) April 14, 2023

Met on twitter, tried to convince him to watch @RuPaulsDragRace, waited exactly 2 months after our first date to ask him to be my bf to not look crazy but I knew I wanted it from the 1st day. Now it’s been 4 years and we have watched every single season atleast twice 🤭 https://t.co/PL8ULw9ZeR pic.twitter.com/zK17VNax3a — Diegwhore (@diegwhore) April 14, 2023

Started as a Facebook DM.



Now we have a handsome son.



😂 love can be found anywhere so long as you know what you want...#wemeetonfacebook https://t.co/CqOSETsp7o pic.twitter.com/rMdQCTx1v6 — Enock M Makori(CPAK) (@CycloneKenya1) April 13, 2023

But, some prefer to flirt with a potential partner in real life.

I was waiting at the airport to pick up my mum and he was also waiting to pick up his mum. We exchanged contact and got talking everyday. We went on dates and one of those dates he asked me out. https://t.co/BT3vkyP7gS pic.twitter.com/Wl4tnU2WqI — Excuse my Finesse (@InfernalHybrid) April 13, 2023

The old fashioned way 😂

We met at the bar, had a conversation, the next day he asked around for my number and called me. It will be 10 years in August. 😅❤️ https://t.co/rjT3GoAfHE pic.twitter.com/TunpUL34fg — Toni Martinez (@Toni_Mrtinez) April 14, 2023

Hip-Hop Karaoke - she was spitting a whole Nas track (Halftime) with no lyric sheet!! — Matthew Xia (@Excalibah) April 11, 2023

We met at a bar. As soon as I walked in we locked eyes, had small talk, then I was asked on a date. On 1st date, Went hiking & had great conversation& laughs. Been together ever since. ( Going on 6 years 🏾) https://t.co/kvqqasx47O pic.twitter.com/HzufVt29nz — J Harris (@SonOfJames32) April 14, 2023

Other couples met their future partners to be in unconventional ways..

My wife dialed the wrong number and I can’t remember why we agreed to meet the next day but 27 years and 3 kids later, still going strong — Parris (@vicious696) April 12, 2023

We met at the park, he was looking sad and I walked up to him to ask what the matter is. He said his girlfriend have refused to talk to him, I encouraged him to give her time. To cut the long story short, I snatched him from her and now our wedding is slated for next month 😍 https://t.co/i4uHjeg8WB pic.twitter.com/FkXUsvpgPG — SHINNING COAL THE PERFUME PLUG💥🔥 (@Odunbaby24) April 13, 2023

I have always known that I will end up with someone named ‘Aramide’. So I searched for ‘Aramide’ on IG one faithful evening, sent a DM to the first 4 recommended results and she was the first to respond. The others responded later but....... E don late 😂 https://t.co/YTtgzeSzzV pic.twitter.com/sh23P1ndLq — Ademola Abass-Aleshinloye (@PT_AbassAlesh) April 13, 2023

He was my doordash driver and was having trouble finding my apartment so he called and the conversation flowed so naturally I ended up inviting him inside to eat the sushi I ordered from shell gas station. We talked for hours and have been together everyday since. It’s been 4 yrs https://t.co/gXY4KH4LYm pic.twitter.com/WngIjk9x4d — traciaimdrunk (@traciafanclub) April 12, 2023

A nazi rally 😅 https://t.co/2YfQG3QDG9 — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) April 12, 2023

You would think this thread would give singletons some hope but think again.

Wrap up the love stories by 6PM — CEO of Yelling FRSA (@ChantayyJayy) April 12, 2023

Me looking at this thread the past few days https://t.co/rrdI86zDSv pic.twitter.com/Kg01Gcc5wA — kevikev (@KevCoke6) April 13, 2023

I haven’t got some cute story to tell you all, because I’m lonely af.

But what I’ve learnt from all your tweets is that if I pester someone for long enough and risk getting myself a retraining order, then they might actually end up liking me… https://t.co/9dY0TkBv6r — H (@harryxvenn) April 14, 2023