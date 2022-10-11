Life
It's National Coming Out Day And People Are Sharing The Brilliant Responses Their Parents Had

How did you come out to your family?

If you’re a part of the LGBTQ community, you’ll understand how daunting the idea of ‘coming out’ is. Even if you know that your friends and family will be supportive, it’s still a massive thing to do. Which is why we’re celebrating National Coming Out Day.

The annual event often sees people share their coming out stories online, and this year we’ve spotted some crackers.

For some, there are memories of joy and laughter. For others, their stories highlight the kindness of their friends and family. Here are some heart-warming coming out stories that’ll brighten your day.

Stories of joy and laughter

A sense of feeling safe

And accidentally coming out

