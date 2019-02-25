People with multiple sclerosis (MS) have thanked Selma Blair for proudly using a cane at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in her first red carpet appearance since her diagnosis.

The star, who was diagnosed with MS in October, was greeted by cheers from the crowd, at one point telling onlookers: “It took so much to come out here.”

On Twitter, people who’ve been diagnosed with MS – which can cause fatigue, mobility problems and muscle spasms – praised Blair for showing she is not defined by the illness.

