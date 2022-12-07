Shania Twain Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Los Angeles’ Barkar Hangar was home to a host of A-list guests on Tuesday night for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Unlike most major US awards shows, the winners at the People’s Choice Awards are chosen by the public, with categories across the fields of film, TV, music and beyond.

Frankly, you can see for yourself in the photo above that the night belonged to Shania Twain, who served up the ultimate throwback with a stunning ensemble that paid homage to her iconic That Don’t Impress Me Much music video.

The country music icon also performed during the show, where she was named Music Icon Of 2022.

Shania certainly stole the show Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Also in attendance was Olivia Wilde, whose divisive film Don’t Worry Darling scooped the Drama Movie Of 2022 award.

Heidi Klum also made an impression on the red carpet, as did the cast of Selling Sunset (minus Christine Quinn, who turned heads earlier in the week with an uber glam appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London).

Heidi Klum, Chelsea Lazkani and Olivia Wilde Michael Buckner/Getty/Lisa O’Connor/Amy Sussman

But we have to give a shout-out to some of the men in attendance, too.

Billy Porter certainly didn’t disappoint, as he walked the red carpet in an elaborate black ensemble, while Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster and Ryan Reynolds took very different approaches with their fashion, but still both looked smart in their suits.

Billy Porter, Ryan Reynolds and Joel Kim Booster Frazer Harrison/Getty/Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC

Meanwhile, E! presenter Laverne Cox brought the glamour, as always, while the night’s host Kenan Thompson put in an appearance with his former co-star Kel Mitchell (after the two previously shared the screen in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live).

Check out all the red carpet snaps from this year’s People’s Choice Awards below, beginning with Pose star Michaela Jáe Rodriguez…

