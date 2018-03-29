The People's Negotiation: Politicians React

With just one year until Brexit, and with politicians and experts still arguing over critical details around the UK’s departure from the EU, HuffPost UK turned to the British public to help solve some of the big issues. From immigration and the customs union to a second referendum, HuffPost UK is bringing you The People’s Negotiations to give clarity to what the UK should look like after Brexit.

With our People’s Negotiation completed, HuffPost UK wanted a reaction to the thoughts and concerns of the British public from those who will have a say on the final deal.

Remain-backing Labour MP Chuka Umunna and Brexit-supporting Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman came down to our HQ to watch the videos and give their views.

Umunna is one of the most high-profile anti-Brexit campaigners in Parliament, and his work through the Open Britain group helped pressure Labour into supporting keeping the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

Campbell Bannerman served as joint-chairman of the powerful Conservatives for Britain group in the run up to the 2016 referendum, which managed to dramatically dilute the role the Government could play ahead of the vote.

Representing the UK and European parliaments respectively, both will get a vote on the deal agreed between London and Brussels.