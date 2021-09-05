Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a treat for fans over the weekend, as they shared the first photograph of their newborn son. The Little Mix singer and England midfielder welcomed their first child last month, just days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins. At the time, Perrie and Alex announced their baby joy in matching Instagram posts, showing a close-up of their son’s tiny ear and foot in black-and-white shots.

Two weeks after the birth, the singer shared a new snap of her son, and told fans his name, which you might notice is not entirely dissimilar to his father’s. She wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

Perrie first announced she was expecting a child back in May, posting a close-up of her pregnancy bump on Instagram with the message: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate… We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” During their pregnancies, Perrie and her bandmate Leigh-Anne have been hard at work, promoting new Little Mix music and filming music videos for Confetti, Heartbreak Anthem and Kiss My (Uh Oh), as well as their most recent offering Love (Sweet Love), which serves as the lead single from their upcoming greatest hits album.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards at the 2019 Brit Awards