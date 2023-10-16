'I'm Just Pete': Pete Davidson Parodies Barbie Number In Self-Deprecating Saturday Night Live Skit

Pete Davidson has transformed into Ken for a self-deprecating parody of the Barbie movie’s famous musical number.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member returned to the late-night US sketch comedy series over the weekend to host alongside musical guest Ice Spice.

During the show, Pete gave his own version of Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken, which saw the comedian reference his public relationships to his mental health struggles.

“I’m just Pete, my dating life is not discreet, I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy,” he sings.

Pete is reported to have dated a number of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and Margaret Qualley.

Pete Davidson's parodied I'm Just Ken on Saturday Night Live NBC

He also sings about his struggles with his mental health and going to rehab, after he reportedly checked into a rehabilitation centre back in June.

As well as referencing deleting his social media accounts – something he did back in 2018, Pete also sung about his comedy-drama series Bupkis.

“No one cares about the work I do, I made a show with Joe Pesci too but no one streamed it but my mum,” he can be heard singing.

Saturday Night Live returned to TV on Saturday after its last season was cut short in April due to the US writer’s strike.

Pete previously appeared on the show as a full time cast member between 2014 and 2022.