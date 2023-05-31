Peter Andre Made His GB News Presenting Debut And It Didn't Go As Some People Had Predicted

Peter Andre with Ellie Costello on GB News GB News

Peter Andre made his presenting debut on GB News on Wednesday morning, and it’s fair to say he’s left viewers pleasantly surprised with his skills.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 50, announced on Tuesday night that he’ll be hosting the channel’s Breakfast show with Ellie Costello for the next two days.

“I’m going to be sharing my views on what’s going on in the world and I’d love to hear from you too, so please get in touch with me and the team,” Peter said in a video the night before.

@MrPeterAndre and @elliecostelloTV will be with you all morning for Breakfast on GB News!



Tune in now!



GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF

Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/HSPPGdt3oF — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 31, 2023

Following his debut, Peter took to his Instagram Story where he thanked his fans for tuning in.

“Thanks for watching”, he said alongside a smiley face emoji. “Great morning with @ellicostellotv on @gbnewsonline.”

Viewers were impressed by the singer’s first go at hosting and voiced their applause on social media – which many admitted they were not expecting to do...

I was expecting this to be car crash tv. But @MrPeterAndre is actually doing a really good job on @GBNEWS #GBNews #PeterAndre pic.twitter.com/saFZzcwL8H — Stephen Stevie Steve (not Stephanie!) (@SJNicholls86) May 31, 2023

@GBNEWS Peter Andre doing a great job with Ellie this morning. Well done Peter and GBNews! — Richard Saunders (@rgs_51) May 31, 2023

Well, I for one think Peter Andre is doing a grand job presenting @GBNEWS this morning, for Stephen and with the lovely Ellie. — christine lupton (@LuptonChristine) May 31, 2023

Very surprised how well Peter Andre fitted in as presenter on GB news. Well done. — Talfyn Harries🐕🐕 (@talfyn) May 31, 2023

Who else is a new @GBNEWS fan? I’m loving watching Peter Andre, what a breath of fresh air. You’re smashing it Peter pic.twitter.com/LeFAWne6kK — Chris Wrightson (@ChrisWrightson6) May 31, 2023

#GBNews Peter Andre surprisingly not bad !.thought he was going to be his usual animated cracking jokes self ! — Traci ann (@t_catttt) May 31, 2023

It’s quite the career change for Peter, who shot to fame in the mid-90s as a singer and dominated the UK Singles Chart with hits including Flava and I Feel You.

He then went on to appear in the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! where he found love with Katie Price.

The pair went onto to marry in 2005, and they welcomed two children, Junior and Princess, before splitting in 2009.

