Peter Andre Made His GB News Presenting Debut And It Didn't Go As Some People Had Predicted

Peter Andre made his presenting debut on GB News on Wednesday morning, and it’s fair to say he’s left viewers pleasantly surprised with his skills.
The Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 50, announced on Tuesday night that he’ll be hosting the channel’s Breakfast show with Ellie Costello for the next two days.
“I’m going to be sharing my views on what’s going on in the world and I’d love to hear from you too, so please get in touch with me and the team,” Peter said in a video the night before.
During the programme, Peter discussed the latest headlines, including Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit and subsequent revelation about relationship with a younger colleague, and the government standing by its refusal to provide WhatsApp messages as evidence into the Covid Inquiry.
Following his debut, Peter took to his Instagram Story where he thanked his fans for tuning in.
“Thanks for watching”, he said alongside a smiley face emoji. “Great morning with @ellicostellotv on @gbnewsonline.”
Viewers were impressed by the singer’s first go at hosting and voiced their applause on social media – which many admitted they were not expecting to do...
It’s quite the career change for Peter, who shot to fame in the mid-90s as a singer and dominated the UK Singles Chart with hits including Flava and I Feel You.
He then went on to appear in the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! where he found love with Katie Price.
The pair went onto to marry in 2005, and they welcomed two children, Junior and Princess, before splitting in 2009.
Peter married Dr Emily MacDonagh in 2015, with the couple sharing daughter Amelia and son Theodore.