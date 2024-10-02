A Peter Andre Performance Is The Last Thing We'd Expect To See At The Tory Conference. And Yet...

Peter Andre on Lorraine over the summer Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Whatever you were expecting might go down at a Conservative Party Conference, the chances are a Peter Andre sing-a-long wasn’t on the list.

And yet, this year’s event featured a surprise appearance from the chart-topping singer, reality star and occasional GB News presenter, who was the performer at UK Music’s party on Tuesday night.

It looks as though Pete’s performance began with an impromptu Q&A, telling the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have to explain, they told me earlier that they tried to get Robbie Williams and he wouldn’t come, I know!

“But guys, we’re going to have a great time. Have you enjoyed your conferences? Good!”

Peter Andre enters the stage at the UK Music/TikTok reception at Tory conference pic.twitter.com/fTfXodIzun — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) October 1, 2024

What followed was a high-energy performance of covers for the journalists and Conservative Party figures gathered at the event, complete with table-dancing, bum-shaking and more thrusting than we really feel a political conference calls for.

Peter Andre 🤝🏻 Tory Party Conference pic.twitter.com/3FJrdjTjlC — Anna Haines (@anna_haines11) October 1, 2024

This year Peter Andre is performing at the Conservative Party Conference TikTok event ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wlQDXMCLmq — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) October 1, 2024

good evening, I don't really know how to say this but I'm at Tory party conference and was minding my own business and Peter Andre crossed the room and decided to shove his crotch in my face, while serenading me pic.twitter.com/J6zaV4DcRe — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 1, 2024

Getting ready for our Celebration of UK Music party with TikTok at Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham!



Everyone is here for a fantastic performance from Peter Andre 🎤🎵 pic.twitter.com/GNSMkTJMGK — UK Music (@UK_Music) October 1, 2024

The whole thing culminated in an on-stage group rendition of Mysterious Girl that we’re unlikely to forget in a hurry.

5 News’ Jonathan Mitchell wrote on X: “The Conservative Party conference was quite dull, then Peter Andre rocked up and mimed to Mysterious Girl surrounded by Tories.”

Check out more select highlights from the former I’m A Celebrity finalist’s performance below – but consider this a trigger warning for dancing Conservatives…

The Conservative Party conference was quite dull, then Peter Andre rocked up and mimed to Mysterious Girl surrounded by Tories.

Never seen a man leave a location quicker by the way. Within three seconds of the song finishing he ran to a side door pic.twitter.com/TIwX8crajP — Jonathan Mitchell (@JMitchell_5News) October 1, 2024

Watch: 90s singer and reality TV star Peter Andre gyrates and dances with ex cabinet ministers in Birmingham as he performs at the Tory Party Conference pic.twitter.com/ScpDaQTwh8 — The Standard (@EveningStandard) October 2, 2024