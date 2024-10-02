A Peter Andre Performance Is The Last Thing We'd Expect To See At The Tory Conference. And Yet...

Whatever you were expecting might go down at a Conservative Party Conference, the chances are a Peter Andre sing-a-long wasn’t on the list.
And yet, this year’s event featured a surprise appearance from the chart-topping singer, reality star and occasional GB News presenter, who was the performer at UK Music’s party on Tuesday night.
It looks as though Pete’s performance began with an impromptu Q&A, telling the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have to explain, they told me earlier that they tried to get Robbie Williams and he wouldn’t come, I know!
“But guys, we’re going to have a great time. Have you enjoyed your conferences? Good!”
What followed was a high-energy performance of covers for the journalists and Conservative Party figures gathered at the event, complete with table-dancing, bum-shaking and more thrusting than we really feel a political conference calls for.
The whole thing culminated in an on-stage group rendition of Mysterious Girl that we’re unlikely to forget in a hurry.
5 News’ Jonathan Mitchell wrote on X: “The Conservative Party conference was quite dull, then Peter Andre rocked up and mimed to Mysterious Girl surrounded by Tories.”
Check out more select highlights from the former I’m A Celebrity finalist’s performance below – but consider this a trigger warning for dancing Conservatives…
The 2024 Conservative Party Conference is now into its final day in Birmingham.
Other key moments from this year’s event have included speeches from the current Tory leadership candidates, an understandably low-key appearance from current leader and former PM Rishi Sunak and a suitably chaotic fringe event contribution from the inimitable Liz Truss.