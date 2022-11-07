Peter Kay Announces Details Of His First Comedy Tour In 11 Years

Peter Kay has announced he’s heading on tour for the first time in over a decade, with shows beginning next month.
The Bafta-winning comedian has been absent from the tour circuit since 2011, but revealed in an ad that aired during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launch show that he’ll be hitting the road in December.
His aptly-titled Better Late Than Never tour will then continue throughout 2023, ending in August.
In the characteristically low-key ad, Peter is seen being heckled by an unseen character in a car as he struggles with a roll of carpet.
“Did you get your mum that bungalow?” the man asks, referencing the comic’s debut tour Mum Wants A Bungalow.
“Yeah, she wants a new carpet now,” Peter then responds.
Peter last announced a 90-date tour in 2017, but this eventually had to be cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.
In the years since, he has kept a relatively low profile, but returned to the stage earlier this year for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a young woman with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
In 2018, he also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his award-winning comedy series Car Share, of which he later recorded a one-off audio special in 2020 during Covid lockdown.
Tickets for Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour go on sale on Saturday, with fans apparently briefly crashing the comedian’s website on Sunday night when the dates were first announced.