Peter Kay Announces Details Of His First Comedy Tour In 11 Years

Peter Kay has announced he’s heading on tour for the first time in over a decade, with shows beginning next month.

The Bafta-winning comedian has been absent from the tour circuit since 2011, but revealed in an ad that aired during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launch show that he’ll be hitting the road in December.

His aptly-titled Better Late Than Never tour will then continue throughout 2023, ending in August.

In the characteristically low-key ad, Peter is seen being heckled by an unseen character in a car as he struggles with a roll of carpet.

“Did you get your mum that bungalow?” the man asks, referencing the comic’s debut tour Mum Wants A Bungalow.

“Yeah, she wants a new carpet now,” Peter then responds.

In the years since, he has kept a relatively low profile, but returned to the stage earlier this year for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a young woman with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

In 2018, he also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his award-winning comedy series Car Share, of which he later recorded a one-off audio special in 2020 during Covid lockdown.