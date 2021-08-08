Peter Kay's Return To The Stage After Four Years Goes Down A Storm

Peter Kay’s return to the stage was met with a warm reception over the weekend, when he made his public comeback after a four-year absence. On Saturday, the stand-up comic hosted two live Q&A sessions at the Manchester Apollo, to help raise funds for 20-year-old Laura Nuttall who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. The two shows were Peter’s first since cancelling his 100-date comedy tour in 2017, after which he largely took a step back from the limelight. Fortunately, the two shows went down a storm with fans, who gave him a standing ovation as he headed onto the stage.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Peter Kay on stage at the Apollo in 2012

“I’ve never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on,” he told the audience, joking: “I’m going to go away for four more years.” He later admitted to having been “a bit nervous… when I got here”, explaining: “I was looking at all this and thinking ‘oh my God’ but it’s really nice to be doing this. It’s like getting in a hot bath.” Footage posted on Twitter also saw the Car Share creator leaving the stage to rapturous applause from those in attendance.

An absolute pleasure seeing @peterkay_co_uk this afternoon. At his best and didn't put a foot wrong. The king is back 👑 pic.twitter.com/0F2vdHvk4I — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) August 7, 2021

Loved seeing the legend @peterkay_co_uk yesterday laughed so much and was great to see him back pic.twitter.com/5pC0GxkXNk — Mark Nicklin (@nicklin_mark) August 8, 2021

@peterkay_co_uk Peter Kay was outstanding last night. Was more of a tour warm up show (fingers crossed) with some questions filled in here and there. Total different endings to both shows. Thank you Peter for a fantastic night. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tHUexHwilh — Chris Stables (@ChrisStables) August 8, 2021

So lucky to have been in the audience for @peterkay_co_uk. Much needed joy and the perfect first show back after a terrible 18 months. Thank you, Peter Kay! pic.twitter.com/Uqelt7RRmJ — Jon (@jonathanmuzik) August 8, 2021

@peterkay_co_uk waited years to see Peter Kay, then he read out my name and question!! Absolutely well worth the wait. Hope you follow these special performances with a tour. Welcome back King of Stand up! Jon Fieldstead from Aigburth! — Jon Fieldstead (@HFieldstead) August 7, 2021