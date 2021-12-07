Phillip Schofield Divides Opinion With 'Dyslexia' Jibe During Matt Hancock Interview

Phillip Schofield and Matt Hancock ITV

During the live broadcast, Phil and his co-host Holly Willoughby interviewed the MP about his calls for children to be screened for dyslexia – a condition Hancock was diagnosed with during his time at university – before they start secondary school.

However, the presenter couldn’t resist a dig at the scandal Hancock found himself in over the summer, when he was pictured kissing an aide in his office, breaking social distancing measures in the process.

Putting the former cabinet minister on the spot, Phil questioned: “Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?”

“No, I can’t blame that on dyslexia or anything else,” Hancock stated. “In fact, I am not asking for any special favours because I am dyslexic.

“In politics I have got some things to offer. In that case, that was a mistake and I have apologised for it.”

"Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?" pic.twitter.com/zZx9yY1hdr — This Morning (@thismorning) December 7, 2021

He added: “It was a failure of leadership because I came on shows like this and asked people to do things and I didn’t follow the those rules myself.”

When asked whether he thought his successor Sajid Javid was doing a better job than him, Hancock said: “Who knows? Because there’s so many uncertainties and new things hitting us like the new Omicron variant, but I think he’s doing a great job.

“But, you know, in those jobs, the pressures are big but that’s no excuse. It was a failure of leadership on my part and I’ve apologised for that.”

Matt Hancock in the This Morning studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Phillip’s comment proved divisive on social media, with some praising the daytime host for grilling Hancock about the incident, while others suggested he was making light of the learning difficulty:

Not a lot of people will agree with @MattHancock and his disgraceful behaviour in public office, but that was a very stupid question from the @thismorning Presenters. https://t.co/0sojW2sgcX — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí 🇳🇬 (@ogundamisi) December 7, 2021

Matt Hancock absolutely should be held to account.

BUT when he guested on This Morning to discuss dyslexia, Philip Schofield asked him: "was it your dyslexia that made you misread the social distancing rules?"

To use someone's neurodivergence against them to score points is vile. — Dean Beadle (@deanbeadleuk) December 7, 2021

This is absolutely disgusting. Hold him to account for his piss poor handling of covid or his secret affair, don't make light of a disability for cheap laughs. @thismorning #Dyslexia https://t.co/flGH9J1SST — Commander Rapid (@jonnypitchfork) December 7, 2021

This is an unnecessarily cruel, and unhelpful, question. https://t.co/KhQytRnfCD — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) December 7, 2021

As much as I think @MattHancock needs to be challenged for his past actions and inactions - this reference to dyslexia is inappropriate to say the least. https://t.co/g8P1Qgwubm — Cllr Andrew Morgan (@AndrewMorganRCT) December 7, 2021

There are SO many cheap shots you can make at Matt Hancock, his dyslexia really shouldn’t be one of them https://t.co/XMRo35xU1W — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) December 7, 2021

Ableism is not the look you think it is ITV https://t.co/CQeoE3vh65 — Jingle Josh 🎄 (@JoshxReid) December 7, 2021

Absolutely savage from Philhttps://t.co/XstIfN5nrM — Emilia Bona (@emiliabonaECHO) December 7, 2021

Haha yes @Schofe going straight for the jugular with his social distancing questions to Hancock the creep #ThisMorning — lucy (@1L8C7) December 7, 2021

phillip schofield just asked matt hancock on this morning if his dyslexia was the reason for his mishandling of the pandemic HHAHAHAHAHA — 𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙀𝘿 𝙎𝙐𝙈 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙆🥛 (@hobrall95) December 7, 2021

@Schofe on this morning calling out Matt Hancock for not following social distancing on @thismorning had me gasping… then laughing — Tamisha Nicolson (@tamm_nicolson) December 7, 2021

@Schofe had to come here to commend you for that last question to Matt Hancock! — Margaret Law (@MargaretMaestro) December 7, 2021

Phil: Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?



YAAAAS PHILLIP! 😂😂#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/IbzllfwqsY — Roy (@TheBeattsGoOn) December 7, 2021

Phillip Schofield as Matt Hancock left the studio… #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/QhYadtDATH — Roy (@TheBeattsGoOn) December 7, 2021

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Matt Hancock resigned from his position as health secretary in June, after photos of him kissing his aide were published in the media.

He said in a video posted on his Twitter account at the time: “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made – that you have made.

“And those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”