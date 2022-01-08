Piers Morgan Recalls 'Mortifying' David Schwimmer Mix-Up At Awards Party

Piers Morgan and David Schwimmer Richard Young/Shutterstock/Ken McKay/ITV

Considering he was in charge of some of the country’s most-read tabloids in the 1990s, you’d have thought Piers Morgan would have no difficulty recognising one of the decade’s most popular TV actors.

However, it seems the former Good Morning Britain anchor had a spot of trouble spotting one of the Friends cast during an encounter at an awards bash a couple of years ago.

Advertisement

Recalling the “mortifying” incident in a new interview with… errr… himself in The Sun, Piers said he “spent five minutes at an Oscars party in 2020 congratulating a bemused David Schwimmer on the success of the Friends reunion”.

Unfortunately, that’s not quite how it went down in reality.

Advertisement

“[I] later discover[ed] it was his thespian lookalike, Dylan McDermott,” he added. “Mortifying.”

There was a case of mistaken identity when Piers met American Horror Story actor Dylan McDermott Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

During the same interview, Piers shared some more impressive celebrity encounters, including getting “fantastically drunk with George Clooney at a Vanity Fair party”.

Advertisement

He added: “We guzzled vodka until it nearly drowned us. He’s a great laugh.”

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge also named Peter Andre as his “worst celebrity kiss”, referring to their 2018 lip-lock live on Good Morning Britain as a “career low”.

No, we had no recollection of this happening either Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Following his high-profile exit from GMB almost a year ago, Piers is set to launch his own show on talkTV later in 2022.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged,” he said of the new venture.

Advertisement