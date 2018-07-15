Donald Trump is putting a positive spin on the huge protests across Britain against his presidency, insisting there were ”many, many in my favour”.

SPOILER: There were not.

The US President was interviewed aboard Air Force One by Piers Morgan on Friday as 100,000 people took to the streets of London.

The centre of the capital was brought to a standstill by the anti-Trump marchers, a giant inflatable “Baby Trump” had attracted thousands in Parliament Square that morning and a nationwide “Carnival of Resistance” was being enjoyed by many more.

But it appears Trump was either not watching the wall-to-wall TV coverage closely or had been fed information by those around him designed to insulate his delicate ego.

In the interview published in the Mail on Sunday, Morgan reports the President as saying: