Piers Morgan is leaving his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.
For his final episode, the presenter will interview his friend and former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will then go on to replace him as host for the series’ final three episodes
The announcement comes a month after Piers revealed he is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a big-money deal which will see him host a new global TV show.
In a tweet, Piers said of his Life Stories departure: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.
“My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.
“It’s been a blast!”
An ITV spokesperson said that Piers and ITV had “agreed” that his interview with Kate would be his last.
They added: “We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.
“We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures.
“Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”
Kate said of her new role: “It’s a big job, but I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.
“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already.
“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words.”
Earlier this year, Piers left ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, although it had previously been confirmed that he would continue to present Life Stories.
The show launched in 2009 and has seen Piers interview everyone from Katie Price, Gemma Collins, Simon Cowell and Cheryl Tweedy, to Gordon Brown, Kier Starmer and Nigel Farage.