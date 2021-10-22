Shutterstock/ITV Piers Morgan on the set of Life Stories

Piers Morgan is leaving his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. For his final episode, the presenter will interview his friend and former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will then go on to replace him as host for the series’ final three episodes The announcement comes a month after Piers revealed he is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a big-money deal which will see him host a new global TV show. In a tweet, Piers said of his Life Stories departure: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. “My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. “It’s been a blast!”

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

An ITV spokesperson said that Piers and ITV had “agreed” that his interview with Kate would be his last. They added: “We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics. “We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures. “Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Piers' former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway will replace him