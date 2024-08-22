I'm A Nutritionist — Science Says Pineapple Does Belong On Pizza

Juanmonino/Getty Images

I feel a bit like the early fan of a now-huge band when I say this, but; I cared about pineapple on pizza long before it became a hackneyed dating app prompt.

Despite Hinge’s founder being so sick of the exhausted topic that he wants it off the app completely, I’m so impassioned that, over a year into our relationship, I still argue with my partner about it.

“Why do you consider pear and Gorgonzola gourmet but [my beloved] Cheddar and pineapple on sticks revolting?” I badgered him recently; the same goes, of course, for tart pineapple on creamy mozzarella.

Well, finally, victory (or at least vindication) is mine.

Because while taste may be a personal thing, science is not; and registered nutritionist and chef Lily Keeling, from recipe box delivery service Green Chef, says that that (if not Gordon Ramsay) is on my side.

Why?

“Love it, or hate it, you can’t deny that adding pineapple onto a pizza can cause some heated discussions. However, it’s important to recognise the benefits that pineapple brings to the table,” the nutritionist wrote.

“Not only does this tasty fruit add a burst of natural sweetness that complements the savoury flavours of pizza, but it’s also packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, and antioxidants, which can help to support general wellbeing,” she added.

“Pineapple is also an excellent source of fibre which can help to promote a healthy digestive system.”

I’ll admit that there’s nothing special about pineapple itself in this case, as many fruits offer the same benefit.

In fact, Keeling goes so far as to suggest that tried-and-tested pairings like strawberries with Balsamic vinegar, mango with jalapeños, and apple, prosciutto, and cheddar may all have a place atop (or alongside) your pizza.

The science doesn’t just stop at nutrition

If you want to make the argument that Hawaiian pizza isn’t exactly a health food, I might begin to hear you out.

But taste-wise, the science again suggests that by all rights, the combo should work.

Anyone who’s enjoyed Tajin on mango will know what scientists have proven; salt makes sweet foods taste sweeter.

And if you’ve ever cooked a tomato sauce, you’ll probably have heard that a tiny dash of sugar balances out the acidity of everything but the freshest tomatoes perfectly.

Basically, I just will not hear it from anyone who’s enjoyed grapes with their charcuterie board or apple sauce on their pork; same philosophy, different delivery.