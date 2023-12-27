The Government Just Unveiled A New 'Brexit Freedom' – And Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images

Wine will officially be available to buy in pints in the new year, the government announced today.

The Tories declared on December 27 that still and sparkling wine will be available in 568ml “pint” sizes in supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurants come 2024.

The government’s press release claimed this is a first for Britain’s shelves, “thanks to new freedoms from leaving the European Union.”

But, former PM Sir Winston Churchill was known for buying pint sized bottles of champagne, allegedly referring to the measurement as the “ideal size”.

It was only once the UK joined the European Common Market in 1973 that the unit was outlawed when it came to wine sales.

Brussels prefers metric units like millimetres instead of imperial measurements like pints – and selling champagne in pints did not align with EU weights and measures laws.

Still, the government claims 900 British vineyards – which collectively sell 12.2 million bottles of wine a year – “are set to benefit” from this rule change.

There is no legal obligation for businesses to adopt these new sizes, though.

Enterprise minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “Innovation, freedom and choice – that’s what today’s announcement gives to producers and consumers alike.

“Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.”

The shift also comes after the Department of Business and Trade found 98.7% of people still backed using metric units when buying or selling products in a June 2022 consultation.

And the reaction on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to reflect that general bewilderment at the government’s decision to introduce such a measure...

The world is burning, malnutrition has trebled, working families are struggling to pay the bills, nothing works anymore and the NHS is in permacrisis.



Rishi Sunak: pic.twitter.com/Ed2OqmfkPD — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 27, 2023

i don't want pints of wine, i want my energy supplier to stop sending me "GOOD NEWS! your energy bill's going up again" emails — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭🇺🇦 (@paperghost) December 27, 2023

New Brexit ‘freedom’ means we can drown our sorrows with pints of wine whilst reminiscing about the travel, trade, education, cooperation and other freedoms we used to have. pic.twitter.com/x91sTl73xg — Hugo Tagholm (@HugoSAS) December 27, 2023

“Forget your pension is the worst in Europe woman … pints of wine ! You will be able to buy pints of wine !” #ToryBrokenBritain #SunakOut pic.twitter.com/vxOOZE7QhY — Marek🇺🇦 (@MarekmikaMarek) December 27, 2023

Who the clucking bell is going to buy pints of wine ? U.K. Government really have lost the plot — Colin Brazier 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌈 #proeu (@MmmmTrams) December 27, 2023

“..for the first time ever, we're going to be able to buy pints of wine"



A pint-sized PM waving his pint-sized ‘Brexit dividend’ around, and desperately hoping someone will be impressed. pic.twitter.com/uKkUFidR4r — James Woodfield (@JamesWoodfield) December 27, 2023

LOST: your freedom to live, love and work across the whole of Europe.



GAINED: non-existent 'pints of wine' which nobody wants and nobody makes. pic.twitter.com/ZTvYpi0dyT — Jon Moses (@jm0ses) December 27, 2023