Jamie Jones from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, was diagnosed with MS in 2010. He had been receiving the DLA but in 2014 he faced a re-assessment to move to PIP.

The new MS Society report examined the experiences of people with MS who have been re-assessed to move from DLA to PIP since 2013. It’s the first report that examines the impact of the switch to PIP on those with MS. The results are overwhelmingly negative.

The Department for Work and Pensions has this week said people with MS and other degenerative medical conditions will no longer have to undergo regular tests to prove they remain eligible for disability benefits, but campaigners think more fundamental reforms are needed.

Many people with MS rely on benefits to help with the extra costs involved with living with the condition. PIP has been gradually replacing the old disability living allowance (DLA) for the last five years, but the new assessment system has been called an ordeal by those trying to navigate it.

Benefit cuts to people with the chronic, neurodegenerative condition are also costing the NHS at least an additional £7.7 million a year in GP and A&E services, according to the charity’s new report, PIP: A Step Too Far .

Previously the measure was 50 metres and experts say the change is “senseless and unfounded”.

The research by the MS Society found that one particular rule used in assessments for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), whereby those who can walk at least 20 metres are not eligible for higher level support, is causing people with MS to lose support at an alarming scale.

The Government’s assessment system for long-term disability benefit claimants is having a “devastating” financial and social impact on people with multiple sclerosis, new research has found.

Following the assessment, the 33-year-old father of three learnt he would no longer be eligible for the benefit and was forced to return his Motability car – a vital means of maintaining independence for many people with MS.

Jones said the assessor had no understanding of his condition: “I went through

all the questions on the form but there was no way to explain that with MS you

can have good days and bad days, but the good days are only marginally better.

On a bad day I can maybe walk 10 metres without pain but on a good day it

might be 12 metres.”

He didn’t challenge the decision at the time because he was so disheartened, saying he thought it was “pointless trying to fight it”.

In 2016 his wife talked him into applying for PIP again and he was able to get

his support reinstated: “This time around the assessor happened to be an MS

nurse and it was such a relief to speak to someone who knew about the

condition.

“I’m grateful to have this support back but the whole process made me feel like

a liar. It was only by chance that when I reapplied the assessor understood MS.”

Jones added that the PIP system needs to change because it’s failing people with MS.

The report found that as well as the new 20 metre rule, there were several other issues with PIP including how the assessments are carried out, the poor criteria used and the fact that assessors often have limited knowledge of MS.

In a survey of people with MS, of those who had support taken from them in the transfer from DLA to PIP, the charity found that two-thirds (65%) said the transition had a negative effect on their MS and 39% increased their use of GP services.

It also had financial implications with over a quarter having to borrow money from family or friends and 39% having to reduce spending on food.

Alyson Lanning from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, who was diagnosed with MS in 2009, called the PIP assessment system “crass and punitive”.

She lost £147 a month after having missed the criteria for enhanced support by three points after a 40 minute assessment during which she said she was asked “demeaning and degrading” questions.

She said: “It seems to me that the premise is that you are cheating and not telling the truth and that your illness is not as bad as you say it is because you look fine on the day they come.

“It’s really crude and doesn’t account for MS being a spasmodic illness which means that one day I can hold a cup, other days I cannot. Today I can use both my hands. Tomorrow I may well not be able to use my right hand at all, this is idiosyncratic of my own situation.

“In the old assessments, you were always told to measure how you were based on when you were at your very worst. With PIP, you feel they like they are looking to trip you up on everything. They also don’t seem to take into account what medical professionals say.”

The money she has lost is significant to her, she said, especially when there are many hidden and additional costs involved if you have a disability such as requiring cleaners and personal care services and having to pay for holiday accommodation that caters for disabilities.

Dyelia Morgan from London, who was diagnosed in 2008, said the PIP application process was “absolutely terrible”.