This Is Where Kids Can Eat Free (Or For £1) This Summer

With sky-high food and energy costs, mortgage and rent payments going up, and additional childcare bills for those who can’t take much time off work this summer, some parents are feeling the pinch more than ever.

Thankfully there are a whole host of free activities you can do with kids over the summer (you’ll find a list here to get you started), in addition to being able to access free parks, museums, art galleries and libraries.

But when it comes to feeding kids, things can get a little trickier. If you’re looking for ways to save the pennies during the school holidays, here’s a list of restaurants and supermarkets that are offering free children’s meals – or dishes for as little as £1.

Where to get free meals for kids

Morrisons

Kids eat free all day. You get one free kid’s meal with any adult meal £4.49 or over. More details here.

M&S

Between July 24 to September 1 (2023) in England and Wales, and available now in Scotland until August 18 and Northern Ireland until September 1, kids can enjoy a £4 Kids Munch Menu on M&S every time you spend £5 or more in its café. The children’s menu also has a gluten free option. Free meals aren’t available on weekends.

Tesco

Kids eat free this summer holiday (until September 1) with any purchase in Tesco’s café (excludes weekends). More details here.

Beefeater

When you buy a cooked or continental breakfast (£9.99), two kids under 16 can get a free breakfast, too. They also have a kids meal deal offer for lunch/dinner which is £6.99 for three courses. More details here.

Bill’s restaurant

Up to two kids can eat free all day from July 24 – September 1 (excluding weekends), as long as one adult orders any main dish (whether that’s breakfast, lunch or dinner). More details here.

Dobbies garden centre

Kids eat free when an adult purchases a main meal. Available daily from 12 noon. More details here.

The Real Greek

Kids eat free on Sundays – parents can bag a free kids meal for every £10 spent by an adult. Available to all children under 12. More details here.

Gordon Ramsay restaurants

At selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants, kids eat free when ordering a main from the Ramsay kids menu. The offer is for children age eight and under, with an adult dining from the a la carte menu. More details here.

Premier Inn

When an adult orders a full Premier Inn Breakfast or a meal deal, up to two under-16s eat breakfast for free. And you don’t have to be staying in the hotel to enjoy their restaurant offerings. More details here.

Yo Sushi

From July 10 until September 1 (excluding weekends), kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). A maximum of three kids per booking can eat for free. The offer is for kids aged 12 and under. More details here.

Preto

One child eats for free at Preto restaurants when an adult buys a meal. The offer is valid every weekday from 4pm and all weekend, and is for kids aged up to 10 years old. You need to download this voucher to redeem the offer.

Travelodge

Two children aged 15 or under can eat a free breakfast for every full paying adult. More details here.

Whitbread Inns

Two kids under 16 get a free breakfast with every adult breakfast purchased (for £9.99). More details here.

OK Diners

A child under 10 can eat free from the children’s menu when an adult purchases a main course from the a la carte menu. The offer is available all day every day at most diners, except those on the A1. More details here.

Angus Steakhouse

Kids eat free when an adult pays for a main course for themselves. The offer is valid Monday to Thursday (12pm-5pm) and is for children under 10 years old. You need to request the offer in advance on your booking. More details here.

English Heritage sites

This offer is for members only. However if you are a member, kids can eat free at participating English Heritage cafés from July 1 until August 31. To qualify for the offer, you must spend £10 or more in the café to receive up to two free kid’s lunch boxes. More details here.

Where to get cheap meals

Asda

Children across the UK can eat for just £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafés, seven days a week, with no minimum adult spend required. The scheme, which launched last year, has been expanded to the end of the year to help parents feed their kids. Baby food is also part of the initiative. More details here.

Bella Italia

Kids eat for £1 (we’re talking three courses and a drink) with the purchase of every adult main from 4-6pm on Monday-Thursday. The offer is also available on Saturdays and Sundays in select locations. Meals are suitable for 2-11 year olds. More details here.

Ikea

Kids can enjoy pasta with tomato sauce and a soft drink for as little as 95p, or any other kids meal for £1.50. The offer is available from 11am in Ikea restaurants. More details here.

