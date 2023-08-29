David Attenborough Is Returning For Planet Earth III – Here’s What We Know

Sir David Attenborough in Dorset as part of his new show Wild Isles BBC/Silverback Films/Chris Howard

It’s been a whopping seven years since Planet Earth II, but at long last, we’re mere months away from the final part of the trilogy.

Planet Earth III was originally commissioned in 2019 but filming was delayed due to the pandemic.

It’s now been announced that the finishing touches are being added to the series, with bosses confirming that Sir David Attenborough will be back to present the programme.

Here’s everything we know about Planet Earth III so far…

What has the BBC said about Sir David’s return?

At 97 years old, Sir David will be back on our screens to host Planet Earth III, executive producer Mike Gunton has confirmed.

He told the Mirror: “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series.

“As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen.”

Mike also revealed that David presents the opening scene in an especially poignant location.

“[It] was filmed in the beautiful British countryside in exactly the location where Charles Darwin used to walk whilst thinking over his Earth-shaking ideas about evolution,” he said.

“It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet.”

How many episodes will there be and when is it out?

Planet Earth III will be on our screens this year, though an exact air date is yet to be confirmed.

We do know that there’ll be eight episodes, with the first seven showcasing and examining animal behaviours – including some that have never been witnessed before.

The final episode will shine a light on the people working to save certain endangered species.

Is there a trailer?