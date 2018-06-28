Not content with taking over the world through Pokemon Go, there is now a brand-new Pokemon game for your iPhone or Android phone.

Pokemon Quest is a Minecraft-style exploring game that takes the basic ingredients of the series (exploring and collecting Pokemon) and simplifies it down into something you could easily play on the train home.

Unlike Pokemon Go, Quest doesn’t involve the real world so you won’t have to go roaming the streets looking for new monsters, instead this is based entirely on your phone.

What is Pokemon Quest?

Pokemon Quest is a free-to-download role-playing game that lets you explore a new world called Tumblecube Island.

Just like the original Pokemon games the main aim is to explore, collect new Pokemon and battle those that you encounter.