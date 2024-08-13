Rachael Lillis, Voice Actor Of Iconic Pokémon Characters, Has Died Aged 55

Voice actor Rachael Lillis YouTube

Voice actor Rachael Lillis, best known for her work in the English dub of the Pokémon TV series, has died at the age of 55.

Rachael lent her voice to Misty and Team Rocket member Jessie, as well as Pokémon characters like Jigglypuff, Goldeen and Vulpix, in the first eight seasons of the anime and its various film spin-offs, between 1998 and 2006.

The American performed died over the weekend, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2024.

Her Pokémon co-star Veronica Taylor shared a post on social media announcing Rachael’s death “with a very heavy heart”.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing,” she wrote. “She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

“Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately.”

Rachael’s sister also wrote on a GoFundMe page which had been used to raise funds for her cancer treatment: “With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away.

“She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite love.”

A post from the official Pokémon account also said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokémon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent.

“She will be remembered for generations to come, and we will always keep her close in our hearts. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Rachael’s other voice work included various other English anime dubs, as well as shows including Winx Club and Chaotic, and the video games Valkyrie Profile, Pac-Man And The Ghostly Adventures and Lego Jurassic World.

Her final on-screen voice credit was in the 2019 Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu, in which archive recordings were used in order for her to once again voice the character of Jigglypuff.

