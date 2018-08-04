Police Car Overturns During Moped Chase Near Buckingham Palace

A police car overturned near Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a teenager was taken to hospital after officers chased a moped through central London.

Scotland Yard said a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences after he was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

The police car crashed in the early hours of Saturday with a moped and two people riding it.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating after the collision in Grosvenor Place, outside the palace’s grounds.

A Met spokeswoman said officers spotted a moped at 4.30am at nearby Hyde Park Corner.

“The vehicle, rider and pillion passenger matched the description of a moped believed to have been involved in a series of offences,” she said.