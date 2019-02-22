Police Hunt Sex Attacker Who Escaped From Prison Van Returning To Jail

Officers are on the hunt after a sex attacker escaped from a prison van as he was being driven to a Worcestershire jail.

Kamil Malag was being taken back to HMP Hewell by a security team after he unsuccessfully appealed against a 15-week sentence for sexual assault at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Malag, 36, absconded at around 7.15pm on Thursday near junction nine of the M42 in Coleshill, Warwickshire.