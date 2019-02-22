Police Hunt Sex Attacker Who Escaped From Prison Van Returning To Jail

Officers are on the hunt after a sex attacker escaped from a prison van as he was being driven to a Worcestershire jail.
Kamil Malag was being taken back to HMP Hewell by a security team after he unsuccessfully appealed against a 15-week sentence for sexual assault at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Malag, 36, absconded at around 7.15pm on Thursday near junction nine of the M42 in Coleshill, Warwickshire.
Police are now searching areas he has links to, including Smethwick, Handsworth and Warley.
He is described as white, around 6ft tall, and of medium build with receding brown hair and brown eyes, has two tattoos on his neck and a gold tooth.
He is believed to be wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and grey trainers.
Detective Sergeant Adam Clifford, from Warwickshire Police, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find Kamil Malag, and would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to please get in touch.”
Those with information are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 351 of 21 February.