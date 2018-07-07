Police Officer Taken To Hospital Over Concerns Of Exposure To Nerve Agent

A police officer has been taken to hospital for specialist tests over concerns of possible exposure to the nerve agent Novichok.

The officer, believed to be with Wiltshire Police, is being treated at Salisbury District Hospital after first attending Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

A Salisbury District Hospital spokesperson said that many members of the public had sought medial advice after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

The hospital said in a statement: “A police officer attended Great Western Hospital this evening for medical advice in connection with the ongoing incident in Amesbury. There is nothing to suggest there is any wider risk to anyone at the hospital.

“The individual is now being taken to Salisbury District Hospital which has the ability to carry out the appropriate specialist tests. Salisbury District Hospital has seen a number of members of the public who have come to the hospital with health concerns since this incident started and none have required any treatment.

“We would like to reiterate the advice from Public Health England that the risk to the wider public remains low.”