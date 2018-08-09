Tories Take Four-Point Poll Lead Amid Rows Engulfing Labour And Conservatives

Controversies engulfing both major parties appear to be causing more damage to the Labour Party as the Conservatives claimed a four-point poll lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s party.

The anti-Semitism row has divided Labour in recent weeks, while Boris Johnson’s burka comments has led to condemnation from many within his own party.

But according to a YouGov poll for The Times, 39 per cent of people said they would vote Conservative, up one point compared to last week when both parties were level. Meanwhile, Labour dropped three points to 35 per cent.

YouGov interviewed 1,675 adults in Britain on August 8 and 9.