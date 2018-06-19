SWNS The portrait of Edward Colston being removed from a City Hall office in Bristol.

A slave trader’s 316-year-old portrait has been removed from the Lord Mayor’s parlour in Bristol’s City Hall.

Edward Colston’s image has belonged to Bristol City Council for decades and has hung in the office of the Lord Mayor since at least 1953, when the City Hall was opened.

But Councillor Cleo Lake, the ceremonial mayor of Bristol, decided she could not share her working space with the image, which dates back to 1702.

“I’m coming to the end of my first month in office, and this is my parlour, which is a lovely space” Lake said, BristolLive reports.

“I spend a lot of time here, I’m here nearly every day. I won’t be comfortable sharing it with the portrait of Colston.

“As part of my role in campaigning with the Countering Colston team, I also think it’s fitting that I don’t share this office with the portrait.

“Luckily, there’s been a lot of support and the council has agreed to take it down and today is the day it goes into storage.”