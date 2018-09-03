Body Found Five Days After Man Fell Overboard From Isle Of Wight Ferry

A body has been found five days after a man fell from a ferry while travelling from Portsmouth Harbour to the Isle Of Wight.

Hampshire and Ministry Of Defence police were called just after 7am on Monday, when the body was discovered in the water near Haslar Wall, Gosport.

The body has been indentified as that of a 58-year-old man from Southsea and a spokesperson for Hampshire Police has said the death is “not being treated as suspicious”, adding: “A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

An “extensive” search was launched when the man was seen going overboard on a Wightlink car ferry service last week.

RNLI lifeboats, emergency crews and a rescue helicopter were dispatched on the morning of Wednesday 29 August, when the St Cecilia boat sent a mayday call.

Footage of boats assisting with the search was shared on Twitter: