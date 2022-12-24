Life
ChristmasshoppingGift Guides

Now You're Done Buying Gifts For Others, These 38 Products Are The Perfect Present To Yourself

Order one (or more!) of these sought-after items to arrive as a post-Christmas pick-me-up.

 and  

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Bag yourself to one of these sought-after products as a post-Christmas treat
Amazon
Bag yourself to one of these sought-after products as a post-Christmas treat

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Finally, the Christmas presents are all wrapped and under the tree and you can’t wait to see the look the faces of your family and friends when you see what you’ve bought them.

However, in the midst of running around sourcing gifts for others, there’s one person you’ve likely forgotten to nab something for – yourself.

Because we all deserve an extra treat this year, we’ve rounded up some sought-after items that would make an ideal ‘me’ present, and a perfect post-Christmas pick-me-up.

Amazon
This Lego artificial bouquet is almost too pretty to handle. Almost.
£40.99 at Amazon
Amazon
I swear by this 4kg weighted blanket to soothe me to sleep.
£18.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Customers reckon these wax melts smell a lot like Mugler's cult 'Alien' perfume.
£4.81 for 10 cubes at Amazon
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's 'Sky High' mascara really does live up to its TikTok hype, IMO.
Price: £8.52.
Amazon
This two-in-one styler and hair dryer is TikTok-famous for a reason – it's as effective as it is easy to use.
£43.44 at Amazon
Amazon
Skincare buffs will seriously appreciate this Paula's Choice BHA exfoliant.
£14.00 for 30ml at Amazon
Amazon
Work your shampoo right down to your roots while *also* exfoliating your scalp with this silicone brush.
£6.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Everyone I know who owns an air fryer swears by theirs, so it's no wonder this highly-rated one is so popular.
£119.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This cordless Shark vacuum cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology in its head, making it perfect for pet owners.
£295.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This digital alarm clock doubles up as a mirror when it's not in use.
£18.99 at Amazon
Amazon
I mean, just imagine the Christmas leftover sandwiches you could make with this Salter toastie maker. It doubles (and triples) up as a panini press and a waffle maker!
£33.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This touch-activated moon lamp is dimmable.
£25.99 at Amazon
Amazon
The much-hyped Aeropress coffee maker is a caffeine lover's dream.
£64.23 at Amazon
Amazon
Fans of Richard Osmond's Thursday Murder Club will be glad to read The Bullet That Missed, his third book in the series.
£10 at Amazon
Amazon
This Crimpit toastie maker fits straight into your toaster.
£9.99 at Amazon
Amazon
I'm about to start living in this fleece-lined sherpa throw.
£29.99 at Amazon
Amazon
If you've got very dry, textured, and/or acne-prone skin, CeraVe's salicylic acid-infused cleanser will gently exfoliate without drying you out.
£12 at Amazon
Amazon
Olaplex's No.7 bonding oil lives up to its TikTok hype
£20 at Amazon
Amazon
CeraVe's moisturiser has hooked dermatologists and skincare influencers alike.
£12.80 at Amazon
Amazon
Garnier's brightening vitamin C serum contains pore-cleaning niacinamide.
£6.56 at Amazon
Amazon
CeraVe's hydrating cleanser is the best one I've ever tried. It cleans your skin without stripping it of moisture, and it contains barrier-building ceramides too.
£9.99 at Amazon
Amazon
I own and love COSRX's Snail Mucin Essence myself and can confirm that it has a rightful place on so many people's wishlists. It gives my skin a dewy, eight-hours-of-sleep glow no matter *how* cruelly I treat my poor skin.
£14.70 at Amazon
Amazon
This Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat guarantees the creamiest, smoothest, most velvet-y hot chocolate they've ever tried (never mind made at home).
£89 at Amazon
Amazon
I mean, you just can't go that far wrong with a classic ghd Original Styler. It delivers the smoothest, sleekest finish I've ever managed to achieve.
£119.00 at Amazon
Amazon
The jug of this genius blender doubles up as a water bottle (I know, right?).
£42.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This Breville iced coffee maker is about to save me a tonne of money.
£37.89 at Amazon
Amazon
This four-in-one vegetable chopper is pretty much the only reason I can cook my own dinners past Tuesday.
£32.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Want the aroma of a candle without having to keep one lit all the time? These fragrance spheres from Yankee Candle are here to help. They smell of cherry blossoms (hello, spring) and will last for about 30 days.
£6.99 for 170g at Amazon
Amazon
Okay, but can we just paws for a moment to appreciate this extra-strong cup? Its borosilicate glass material is thick enough to be used to tea and coffee.
£16.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This reusable Starbucks cup is as cute as it is useful. It's completely dishwasher-safe.
£7.50 at Amazon
Amazon
Hoo boy, do reviewers love this rapid-boil Breville kettle.
£53.37 at Amazon
Amazon
The double-walled aluminium material that this water bottle is made from will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. You can choose from 12 different colours and designs.
£17 at Amazon
Amazon
Nourish and restore your skin with this chamomile sheet mask. It contains moisturising hyaluronic acid, soothing lavender, exfoliating pomegranate extract, and more.
£2 at Amazon
Amazon
This highly wearable nail polish from Rimmel will dry in as little as 60 seconds.
£3.88 at Amazon
Amazon
I love the honey pot-shaped packaging that this trio of Burt's Bees lip balms come in.
£13.49 at Amazon
Amazon
This set of six matte waterproof lip stains are a steal at less than £7.
£6.58 at Amazon
Amazon
This eyeshadow palette contains a versatile mixture of glam sparkly shades and wearable matte colours. Not bad for less than a tenner, right?
£9.95 at Amazon
Amazon
Conceal dark circles, spots, and other blemishes with this brightening Age Rewind concealer from Maybelline.
£5.59 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction