US President Joe Biden’s birthday cake became the butt of the joke after his 81st birthday on Monday.

Biden sent the internet ablaze when he posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting in front of a cake that was consumed by the flames of 81 candles.

Poking fun at himself in the caption, he wrote: “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

Online, people couldn’t resist mocking the commander-in-chief and his charred cake.

Some compared Biden’s b-day confection to Sauron from The Lord of the Rings while another said the cake must have been the biggest fire at the White House since the “British burned down the building during the War of 1812.”

Others clapped back at conservatives moaning about the photo op.

Responding to a Ben Shapiro tweet about Biden’s birthday “campaign blunder,” someone wrote: “Yes Trump tried to overthrow the government and end American democracy but Biden had a birthday cake so I’m forced to vote for Trump.”

As Biden becomes the oldest sitting president in US history, his age continues to be a growing concern among voters on both sides of the aisle.

In a poll from Reuters/Ipsos, 77% of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, said Biden is too old to be president. Of those polled, 39% said Biden had the mental acuity needed for the Oval Office.

Check out the best posts below:

obsessed with biden’s birthday cake. why does this go so hard pic.twitter.com/oo3UFDemrf — north (@north0fnorth) November 21, 2023

Can’t get over Biden’s birthday cake photo pic.twitter.com/xaSytu4wHI — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) November 21, 2023

Yes Trump tried to overthrow the government and end American democracy but Biden had a birthday cake so I'm forced to vote for Trump https://t.co/RtX9rQdleP — Allen Echo (@TheAllenEcho) November 21, 2023

and they forcing him to blow off all 81 candles? pic.twitter.com/tpcIyVnuBo — Rik (@rikbtw) November 21, 2023

Jo Biden's birthday cake really said: https://t.co/db6Tz2S1Ys pic.twitter.com/MOvIIbgVzW — Σαν να ταν Φλεβάρης Πόντε (@yiannm22) November 21, 2023

Biden's 81st birthday cake was the biggest fire in the White House since the British burned down the building during the War of 1812. pic.twitter.com/9mc1et0OYm — Terry Graves NO WOKE ZONE (@waronpovertyvet) November 21, 2023