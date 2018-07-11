I Accidentally Got A Job In The Obama White House - Here's What I Learned In Five Years Working There

In 2012, I was so disinterested in politics that, when offered the chance to work in the Obama White House, I turned it down. I was working five part-time jobs and barely making rent, but I blew off the interview that could – and would eventually ― change my life.

Now, to be fair, I had no idea I was rejecting the White House or missing the opportunity to travel the world with the 44th President when I skipped out on the interview. After all, I hadn’t applied to political jobs on any official government website. No, I had applied to a post on Craigslist to be a stenographer in a law firm, which, to be honest, seemed less interesting than my teaching jobs or gig at Lululemon. And so when it was time for my interview but I will still at Lululemon, stuck folding a tall stack of bright yellow tank tops, I stayed and kept folding. Even though I felt badly for blowing off an interview, I wasn’t exactly heartbroken that I missed the chance to type all day in a boring office that smelled of tuna fish and stale dreams.

After leaving Lululemon that day, I sent the woman I’d corresponded with from Craigslist an apology email for missing the interview and didn’t expect to hear from her ever again. But then she wrote back. I was in line at the post office when I took a deep breath and opened her message. “For transparency’s sake,” the email began, “this is actually a job at the White House and you’d be traveling with the President on his domestic and international trips.” Utterly confused and completely disoriented, I wondered to myself, President of what?

After quite a bit of groveling and actually showing up to the scheduled interview, I began my new job at the White House a month later. As a presidential stenographer, I was responsible for recording and transcribing the daily press briefing, on and off-the-record briefings between senior administration officials and reporters, and, my favorite, President Obama’s interviews, statements and speeches. It was even more exciting than I could have imagined, especially because the President was even more kind, thoughtful, brilliant and hilarious than I’d expected – and I’d expected so very much.

Working in the White House was not so much a job but a lifestyle: it did not ask for your whole being but demanded it. As President Obama and his administration navigated domestic and international crises while also trying to press forward with a full agenda of hope and progress, I found a corner in every room in which to record history. And as the White House evolved, so did I – suddenly, I was obsessed with world events and embarrassed I’d been so out of touch for so long.

