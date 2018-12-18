Pressure Grows On Theresa May As SNP-Led Motion Of No Confidence In Government Tabled

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May is not having a difficult festive season

A vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s government has been tabled by the SNP and other Westminster oppositions in a move with the power to trigger a general election.

It comes after the prime minister confirmed the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal would be delayed until after Christmas and Jeremy Corbyn demanded MPs vote on May’s leadership.

The SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens made the decision to table the vote following a meeting on Tuesday evening.

It piles pressure on both the PM and Corbyn, as questions swirl over whether the Labour leader had dithered over his party’s ambition to oust the Tory administration.

HuffPost UK understands ministers are only compelled to give time to motions tabled in the name of the leader of the opposition – Corbyn – meaning ministers could simply ignore the bid.

It is also unlikely Tory Brexiteers and the DUP would throw their weight behind the cross-party motion, but should it get support, a general election could be forced.

May last week survived a bid to get rid of her by her own backbenchers and has insisted that her deal is the only route through the Brexit turmoil.

The Labour Party has called the SNP-led motion “parliamentary tactics”.

Corbyn has been under increasingly pressure to put demand a vote of no confidence in the government under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which, rather than his non-binding motion to oust May, would have legal force

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford met Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts and Green MP Caroline Lucas on Tuesday and they took a joint decision to put forward a vote of no confidence in the names of the opposition leaders.