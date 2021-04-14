Pressure On Starmer As Labour Left Calls For Tax Hikes In Wake Of Covid

UK ParliamentPA Labour leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons this week

Keir Starmer is under pressure from his backbenchers as left-wing MPs push him to back higher taxes in the wake of the pandemic.

The Labour leader has already been forced into one U-turn after his initial opposition to increasing corporation tax for big firms faced heavy criticism.

Now, MPs on the left of the party are challenging the front bench to support more radical policies on the economy with a slew of amendments to the government’s finance bill.

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon has tabled two changes to the legislation.

One would mean a new 55% income tax rate on those bringing in more than £200,000 a year. The current highest income tax rate is 45% for those earning above £150,000.

Burgon says more than 300,000 people would be affected by the new rate he proposes, which is estimated to raise up to £1bn per year.

The second amendment calls for a windfall tax on companies who have made “super-profits out of the Covid crisis”, which the MP says mirrors Gordon Brown policies on “the excess profits of the privatised utilities” in 1997.

Burgon’s amendments to the finance bill call on the government to provide reports into these alternative tax policies and the revenues they would make for the Treasury.