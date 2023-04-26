Pret Announced A Major Subscription Change And People Are Feeling Betrayed

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Are we shocked that yet another thing we love to waste our money on has gone up in price? Forget rising energy and gas bills, this latest news has taken things way too far.

Our beloved Pret a Manger has increased the cost of its subscription to a whopping £30. The subscription service first launched in September 2020 and will now be known as Club Pret, increasing the cost to £30 up from £25.

When the subscription first launched it was £20, so we’ve now seen two price hikes.

The new subscription includes up to five barista-prepared drinks a day and 10% off everything else sold in Pret’s shops, but isn’t valid in service station branches.

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and iced drinks are all included in the offer. However, smoothies and frappes are no longer available at Pret though they were previously included in the subscription.

It’s safe to say people aren’t happy, aren’t we allowed to have one piece of joy left to enjoy? Apparently not, here’s what people think about Pret’s subscription change.

Pret subscription going up to £30 per month, definitely not worth it anymore — Lizzy Elleray (@lizzyelleray) April 26, 2023

Pret subscription just went up to £30, not one minute of reprieve from the #cozzielives — Florence (@FlorenceEveMcA) April 26, 2023

@Pret I see that the subscription is increasing yet again to £30 in June. Have you considered a cheaper option, where someone can get 2-3 drinks a day for cheaper? I don't really need the 5 drinks a day or a discount on food as I never buy food! — O 😎 (@Ollieguy68) April 26, 2023

Pret subscription now £30 inflation is silly. — sam (@sammyR041) April 26, 2023

Pret increasing it's subscription fee to £30 per month is absolutely ridiculous. Cancelled my subscription today. Pret's quality has also deteriorated recently. Current prices: Costa latte approx £2.50, Pret £3.80. No brainer. Go elsewhere #pret — Το κριάρι (@tS9VvuKFThOzt8S) April 26, 2023

Pret raising the subscription to £30 and not every shop has iced drinks or baristas that make good drinks every time 🙃 — BrownSugar💋✨ (@Ms_Fatouma) April 26, 2023

PRET SUBSCRIPTION IS GOING UP TO £30 that’s it i’m cancelling it — Anvee Bhutani (@AnveeBhutani) April 26, 2023

Pret subscription is rising to £30 a month😂 the cheek I’ve never cancelled something soo fast — M (@maryaliciaa1) April 26, 2023

£30 pret subscription SEE YA BABE ain't no way I'm paying that for shit coffee. Two price increases in a year? Come off it. This was their reasoning LOL tone deaf pic.twitter.com/aMoTZ98Iod — danny (@dannycoutoo) April 26, 2023

Pret subscription going up to £30



WE USED TO B A CANTRY — THE SHARP ONE (@ReallyRazor) April 26, 2023

The pret subscription at £30 is still good value, but only if you like average coffee — OD 💚 (@Olivia121994_) April 26, 2023

@Pret “BIG NEWS we’re giving subscription members 10% off food as well as drinks!! Oh and btw we’re increasing the monthly cost to £30 a month xx” terrible comms, do me a favourrrrrrr — Izzy H (@isabellaHYZOVA) April 26, 2023

@Pret very naughty putting the subscription up for the 2nd time in a short period for the new inferior cold drinks shame on you £30 seriously!!! — D (@LeeSpicer9) April 26, 2023