Pret Announced A Major Subscription Change And People Are Feeling Betrayed

Are we shocked that yet another thing we love to waste our money on has gone up in price? Forget rising energy and gas bills, this latest news has taken things way too far.
Our beloved Pret a Manger has increased the cost of its subscription to a whopping £30. The subscription service first launched in September 2020 and will now be known as Club Pret, increasing the cost to £30 up from £25.
When the subscription first launched it was £20, so we’ve now seen two price hikes.
The new subscription includes up to five barista-prepared drinks a day and 10% off everything else sold in Pret’s shops, but isn’t valid in service station branches.
Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and iced drinks are all included in the offer. However, smoothies and frappes are no longer available at Pret though they were previously included in the subscription.
It’s safe to say people aren’t happy, aren’t we allowed to have one piece of joy left to enjoy? Apparently not, here’s what people think about Pret’s subscription change.