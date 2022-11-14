Primark Finally Launched A Website And Of Course, This Happened

NurPhoto via Getty Images Home delivery next please!

Finally, our shopping prayers were finally answered on Monday morning as Primark officially launched its new click and collect service.

But it turns out every single person in North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales had the same thought and rushed to the website, causing it to crash.

The new click and collect service went live today across 25 stores, with the trial including kids toys, clothing and nursery ranges.

There is a minimum order spend of £15 and free returns available if you need to take an item back.

However, customers were unable to shop the new service following the monumental demand, with some shoppers encountering an error screen when trying to load the website.

The company said in a statement: “We’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily.”

Primark has finally decided to join the online shopping collective, however the brand is adamant that it will not start doing deliveries.

The budget fashion chain lost over £1 billion in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic when online sales boomed and it was left behind.

Paul Marchant, the retailer’s chief executive, said the new launch was a “milestone for us and a really important moment”.

“We’re massive fans of bricks and mortar. We believe in stores and we believe in the High Street. We think click-and-collect is the right proposition,” he said.

The stores offering the new Primark click and collect service: