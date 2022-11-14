Primark Finally Launched A Website And Of Course, This Happened

Finally, our shopping prayers were finally answered on Monday morning as Primark officially launched its new click and collect service.
But it turns out every single person in North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales had the same thought and rushed to the website, causing it to crash.
The new click and collect service went live today across 25 stores, with the trial including kids toys, clothing and nursery ranges.
There is a minimum order spend of £15 and free returns available if you need to take an item back.
However, customers were unable to shop the new service following the monumental demand, with some shoppers encountering an error screen when trying to load the website.
The company said in a statement: “We’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily.”
Primark has finally decided to join the online shopping collective, however the brand is adamant that it will not start doing deliveries.
The budget fashion chain lost over £1 billion in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic when online sales boomed and it was left behind.
Paul Marchant, the retailer’s chief executive, said the new launch was a “milestone for us and a really important moment”.
“We’re massive fans of bricks and mortar. We believe in stores and we believe in the High Street. We think click-and-collect is the right proposition,” he said.
The stores offering the new Primark click and collect service:
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY