Prime Minister Lays Wreath At Grave Of Last Man Killed During First World War – But Who Was He?

The Prime Minister quoted First World War poetry while she laid wreaths at the graves of the both the first and last British soldiers to be killed during the First World War.

Theresa May thanked the fallen troops for being “staunch to the end against odds uncounted” as she paid her respects to mark the centenary of Armistice.

Dressed in a black coat, May was sombre as she laid wreaths at the graves of Private John Parr of the Middlesex Regiment, who died on August 21 1914 – the first UK soldier to be killed in the conflict – and the last to be killed, Private George Ellison of the Royal Irish Lancers.

He died on the Western Front on November 11 1918, at 9.30am – just 90 minutes before the Armistice came into effect at 11am.