Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ask Public To Channel Kindness Instead Of Buying Wedding Gifts

They have therefore chosen seven organisations which they’d like the British public to support, which reflect their shared values. The charities cover fields such as sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.

Kensington Palace said the couple are “incredibly grateful” for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and “are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit”.

Ahead of the royal wedding on 19 May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked the public to make a donation to charity rather than buy them a wedding gift.

Here’s a list of the charities they’d like the public to donate to, as well as links to do so.

CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association)

What it does: Supports children growing up with HIV, and their families, across the UK and Ireland. It aims to improve the wellbeing of children and young people with HIV and to create a more hopeful and optimistic future for them, ensuring they achieve their greatest potential.

Donate here.

Crisis

What it does: The charity helps people affected by homelessness, working side by side with thousands of people each year to help them rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good.

Donate here.

Myna Mahila Foundation

What it does: Empowers women in Mumbai’s urban slums by providing them with a trusted network where they are supported professionally and personally to help them grow as individuals and businesswomen. Myna offers women from these communities stable employment close to their homes, and breaks taboos around menstrual hygiene by offering women access to low cost sanitary pads and accurate information at their doorstep. Markle saw the work of the Foundation first hand when she visited the charity last year, and wrote about it in Time Magazine.

Donate here.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers

What it does: Inspired by the experience of war widow Nikki Scott, the charity offers vital support to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces.

Donate here.

StreetGames

What it does: Uses sport to change lives across the UK, helping people and communities to become healthier, safer and more successful. StreetGames uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives that resonates across their communities.

Donate here.

Surfers Against Sewage

What it does: A national marine conservation and campaigning charity, which inspires, unites and empowers communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife.

Donate here.

The Wilderness Foundation UK

What it does: Promotes the benefits and enjoyment of wild nature. Through the great outdoors, the charity helps build resilience in vulnerable teenagers, introduces rural employment to urban youth, and brings science to life.

Donate here.