Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Doria Ragland Involved In 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase'

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland were all involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers, according to a spokesperson.

The Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the incident involved paparazzi photographers and took place on Tuesday, May 16.

In a statement, they said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” the spokesperson for Harry said.

The “near catastrophic” event reportedly happened when the three were leaving an awards ceremony in New York held by the Ms Foundation for Women.

Meghan was recognised for her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have regularly spoken out about how media intrusion encouraged them to leave their royal roles back in 2020.

Harry has also spoken out about his anger towards the press following his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997. She died in a fatal car crash in Paris, while her vehicle was trying to get away from paparazzi.

Here is the full statement from Harry’s spokesperson:

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

