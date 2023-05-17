Meghan Markle's First Public Appearance Post-Coronation Leaves Twitter Gasping

Meghan Markle’s first public appearance since King Charles III’s coronation has absolutely bowled over her fans.
The Duchess of Sussex accepted an award from the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York for her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” through her work at her (and her husband’s) Archewell Foundation.
During her acceptance speech on Tuesday, Meghan said it was “never too late” to start being “the visionary of your own life”.
She added: “I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” before looking over at her friend, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who introduced her on stage along with current chief of the Foundation, Teresa Younger.
Meghan also said the organisation “allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”
The event took place a week and a half after her father-in-law Charles was crowned in an ornate and elaborate ceremony.
She did not attend herself, despite being invited, prompting a series of Twitter theories that she had turned up in disguise as another guest. Sadly, this was later debunked by the invitee himself, Sir Karl Jenkins.
Harry did go to the traditional ceremony but left almost immediately afterwards to return back to their LA home and celebrate their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday with Meghan and their daughter Princess Lilibet.
But, last night’s event mean royal fans didn’t have to wait for long to catch Meghan looking regal herself.
Attending the Women’s 50th anniversary gala event, with Harry and her mother Doria Ragland, Meghan wore an intricate gold dress – which, incidentally, was not entirely dissimilar to the King’s gold tunic which he wore during the coronation.
Anyway, Twitter loved seeing the Duchess of Sussex clearly in her element: