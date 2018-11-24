Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to move out of Kensington Palace and into their own cottage in Windsor, it has been confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in preparation for the birth of their first child and in early 2019, they’ll move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

An official statement from Kensington Palace read: “Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

After tying the knot at the castle in May, the couple held their reception at Frogmore Cottage, welcoming around 200 guests to the 17th century royal residence.

Harry and Meghan announced last month that they were expecting their first child, which is due in spring 2019.

The pair have been living at Kensington Palace in London, near Prince William and his family.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live with their three children in one of the palace’s apartment, the newlyweds have been living at Nottingham Cottage on the estate since their engagement in 2017.

This move means they will be 20 miles away from William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.