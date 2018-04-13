Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen Alexi Lubomirski to be their official wedding photographer, who will snap them at Windsor Castle following the ceremony at St George’s Chapel on Saturday 19 May. Lubomirski previously photographed Harry and Meghan last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark their engagement. “I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion,” he said. “It brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.” So what can we expect from this high fashion photographer who regularly contributes to the likes of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle? Well, firstly, romance. Of course wedding photographs are by their very nature romantic, but there won’t be any stylised depictions here. Lubomirski understands the real deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement portrait taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

You only need to listen to how how spoke about his wife Giada in his acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, to understand just how much of a romantic he is. “My wife is Cuban Italian, she is fiercely passionate about everything that she does, she speaks three languages, she’s international, intelligent, compassionate, creative, an eco-warrior, an amazing dancer has fantastic style and as an added bonus she has a smile that can part the heaviest of clouds,” he said.

Speaking about his engagement shoot with Harry and Meghan he said: “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them. Such was their happiness together.”



Meghan will look strong, not objectified. Lubomirski supported the Time’s Up movement and he credits the women in his life for shaping how he depicts women in his photographs. “I realise looking back at my work that more and more it is because of the strong women in my life like Giada that I’ve been influenced in how I want my female subjects to be represented,” he said at the Fashion Awards. “The women in my life are not objectified, they are celebrated. They are not dependant and lifeless they are strong happy and confident.”

Dynamic posing. Lubomirski like his subjects to move in front of the lens, which allows him to capture a more natural image, compared to still portraits.

The emotion will be palpable. Lubomirski’s subjects are never dimensional, he has a talent for capturing the depth of emotion behind their eyes.

