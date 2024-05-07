Prince Harry Is 'Unfortunately' Not Meeting With King Charles During UK Visit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Prince Harry will not be meeting with his father, King Charles, during his trip to the United Kingdom this week.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Tuesday.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” the spokesperson added.

Harry’s visit to the UK comes just months after Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The cancer was discovered following a procedure the King underwent at the hospital for an enlarged prostate. The Palace did not specify the type or severity of the cancer.

The Palace said at the time that Charles had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”