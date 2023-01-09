Prince Harry Takes Partial Responsibility For Relationship Breakdown With William

Prince Harry opened up about his splintered relationship with Prince William ― and who is at fault for the division ― during a candid interview that aired Monday on “Good Morning America.”

Interviewer Michael Strahan asked Harry if he had any responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship with his brother. The Duke of Sussex replied, “Without question, I’m sure.”

“But what people don’t know is the efforts I’ve gone to to resolve this privately,” he continued. “Both with my brother and with my father.”

In the wide-ranging interview to promote his memoir, “Spare,” Harry also said that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be “sad” over the state of the brothers’ relationship today.

“I think she would be heartbroken that it’s ended up where it’s ended up. I think she would be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were a part of these stories,” Harry said, referring to what he claims are false stories the palace shared with the British press about him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“William and I made a pact, made a deal, that no matter what, we would never let our offices fight against each other,” Harry said.

“You think he broke that pact?” Strahan asked.

“Yes,” the royal said. “The people he employed broke that pact.”

Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

Harry’s media tour continues ahead of the official release of his book on Tuesday.

After interviews that aired Sunday with Tom Bradby of ITV News and Anderson Cooper of “60 Minutes” and his Monday “GMA” appearance, ABC will air the special “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday at 8:30 pm ET.

The Duke of Sussex will also make an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday at 11:35 pm ET.