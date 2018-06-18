Newlywed Prince Harry is supposedly “open to the experiment” of Brexit, according to his father-in-law.

Thomas Markle – who has not met the Prince – also claimed he himself was urged by the royal to “give Donald Trump a chance”

Speaking to Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Markle, who did not attend his daughter Meghan’s royal wedding last month, admitted: “I sort of disagreed with that.”

When asked about details of the Brexit conversation, he said: “It was just a loose conversation… I think he (the Duke of Sussex) was open to the experiment.”

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace had no comment on the claims.