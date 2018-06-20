The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced Prince Louis will be christened on Monday 9 July.
The ceremony will take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London. The one-month-old will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby.
Prince Louis will be 10 weeks old at his christening. It’s the quickest christening out of all of the Duke and Duchess’ children.
His big sister, Princess Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene church on the Queen’s estate in July 2015, two months after she was born.
Prince George’s christening took place in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in October 2013, five months after he was born. Both George and Charlotte were both also baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.